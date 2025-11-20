Head to Head Analysis: Renasant (NYSE:RNST) versus Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) and Renasant (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Equity Bancshares pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Bancshares and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 1 0 2 3.33 Renasant 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $192.21 million 4.10 $62.62 million $1.20 34.44 Renasant $874.43 million 3.65 $195.46 million $1.99 16.90

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Renasant”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 5.01% 12.13% 1.39% Renasant 11.26% 6.99% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renasant beats Equity Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company’s loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate?1-4 family mortgage; real estate?commercial mortgage; real estate?construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.