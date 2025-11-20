Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cantor Equity Partners
|N/A
|-$80,000.00
|86.75
|Cantor Equity Partners Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.84 million
|93.12
Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cantor Equity Partners
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Cantor Equity Partners Competitors
|242
|267
|217
|3
|1.97
As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 121.56%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cantor Equity Partners
|N/A
|-167.82%
|2.69%
|Cantor Equity Partners Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Summary
Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile
Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.