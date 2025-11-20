Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 86.75 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 93.12

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 242 267 217 3 1.97

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 121.56%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -167.82% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.