Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) versus Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) and Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Remy Cointreau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 1 2 3 3.33 Remy Cointreau 1 2 1 1 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heineken and Remy Cointreau, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Heineken and Remy Cointreau”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $38.91 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion N/A N/A Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.29 $130.21 million N/A N/A

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Volatility & Risk

Heineken has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heineken beats Remy Cointreau on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands. The company offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, cafes, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants. Heineken N.V. was incorporated in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

