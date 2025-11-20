Substratum Market Cap Tops $115.06 Thousand (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded flat against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115.06 thousand and $2.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001129 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.