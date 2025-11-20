Traub Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

