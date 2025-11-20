Staked TRX Price Hits $0.36 (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. Staked TRX has a market capitalization of $173.49 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staked TRX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Staked TRX

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.35552575 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,719,482.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

