AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) vs. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and AMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75 AMC Entertainment 2 6 1 0 1.89

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. AMC Entertainment has a consensus target price of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and AMC Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $441.14 million 2.15 $368.54 million $12.50 2.68 AMC Entertainment $4.87 billion 0.22 -$352.60 million ($1.41) -1.51

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41% AMC Entertainment -7.39% N/A -4.07%

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats AMC Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

