Shrub Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Shrub has a market cap of $1.29 million and $210.78 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shrub has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91,677.98 or 1.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Token Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhq.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00138882 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $212,616.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

