Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,855,400 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1,586.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $36,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 871,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

VSCO opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

