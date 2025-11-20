Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $7,555,369 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

