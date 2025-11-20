Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of GRAIL worth $105,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 768.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 273.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

GRAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAIL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $87.97 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 286.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the transaction, the president owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,312,894.18. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock worth $7,380,888. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

