Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 766,310 Shares of Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,527,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,310 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of Xencor worth $82,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Xencor by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 82.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Xencor Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.