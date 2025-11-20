Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Revvity were worth $131,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Revvity by 3.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Revvity by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.