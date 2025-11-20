Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 981.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 932,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 350,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

