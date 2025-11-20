Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $119,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

