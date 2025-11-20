Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $58,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryanair by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 100,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

