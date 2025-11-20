Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 90,950 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $53,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,266,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,600,000 after buying an additional 559,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expand Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,083,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXE opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

EXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

