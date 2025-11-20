Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,240 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $60,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.58 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,904. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

