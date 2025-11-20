Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 90,180 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 2,560,242 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 888.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 71.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,324 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,492,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

