FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO stock opened at $307.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

