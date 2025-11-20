3,000 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Acquired by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Herc by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Baird R W upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Herc Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HRI opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

