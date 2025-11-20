Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,856 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at $15,994,508.27. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

