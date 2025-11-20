Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $304,000 in Westlake Corporation $WLK

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth $62,508,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $72,974,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after buying an additional 708,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,150,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after buying an additional 94,831 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 target price on Westlake in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Westlake Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

