25,211 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Acquired by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 590,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 316,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 255,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 163.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

