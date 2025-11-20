Traub Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,490 Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 473.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 39.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. This trade represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,410 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

