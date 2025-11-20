Traub Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,645 Global Partners LP $GLP

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $178,723,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 78,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,514.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

