Traub Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 440 Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $316.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.47. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

