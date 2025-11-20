National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 69,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 80.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 541.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 142,493 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

