Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $329,000 Investment in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $61,791,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,361 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,549,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Further Reading

