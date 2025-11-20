Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

