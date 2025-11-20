Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $994,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

