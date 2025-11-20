EMC Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.