Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,791,000 after purchasing an additional 893,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,470,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,959,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,841,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 69,114 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

