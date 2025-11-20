Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,454 Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $113,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $350,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $17.00 target price on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Chime Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

