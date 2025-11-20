Greenland Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $218,884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after buying an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,845,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,848,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 83,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 104.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

