Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,622 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 208.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.