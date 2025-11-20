Q4 EPS Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Decreased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 943,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

