What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Yum China Q1 Earnings?

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $3,445,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 147.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.