NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Acquires 462,576 Shares of Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,592,649 shares in the company, valued at $121,908,482.08. This represents a 2.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextDecade alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.71. NextDecade Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 2.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.