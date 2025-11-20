Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Fortuna Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining in the first quarter valued at $17,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 2,688,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the first quarter valued at about $14,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 44.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 2,171,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,083,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FSM opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

