Q4 Earnings Estimate for CVE:HAM Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -2.26. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.25.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

