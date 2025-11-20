Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for MDLZ Q4 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

