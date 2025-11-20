Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Cable One worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 140.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 14,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cable One by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $436.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The business had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.75.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

