Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric Yuan Sells 73,378 Shares of Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $6,070,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $80.71 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.