What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ALGT FY2025 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

ALGT opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 156,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

