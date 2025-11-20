FY2025 EPS Estimates for ACRV Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for Acrivon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

