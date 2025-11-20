Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,313,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Willdan Group by 277.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $612,253.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,732.40. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,075 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,105. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

