Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 1,996 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Matson worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Matson by 424.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,600 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $21,037,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $23,325,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,183,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $11,535,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Matson stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Matson’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

