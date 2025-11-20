Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong-Buy Rating

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.01. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,844,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,495 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,175,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $48,596,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

