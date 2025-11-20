McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 12th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 6.7% increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

